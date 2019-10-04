Overnight rains bring mercury levels down in Delhi

Overnight showers brought down the mercury levels to three notches below normal on Friday even as humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent. "The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while the minimum temperature settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a MeT Department official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 100 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, recorded 47.3 mm rainfall overnight.

At the Palam observatory, 30.2 mm rainfall was recorded during the same period. "No rainfall was received after 8.30 AM," the official said.

The weatherman has predicted light rains on Saturday. "There is a possibility of light rains in several areas on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius," he said

On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees while the maximum temperature recorded was 34.8 degrees Celsius.

