A man from Delhi was killed bylightning and his wife sustained severe injuries on Fridayevening in Candolim beach in North Goa, police said

Chaitanya Nagpal (35) died on the spot while his wifeis critical in hospital, Inspector Nolasco Raposo of Calangutepolice station said

The two were holidaying here, he added.

