AP launches welfare scheme for auto, taxi and cab drivers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday launched the 'YSR Vahana Mitra', a welfare scheme under which Rs 10,000 each will be paid to autorickshaw, taxi and cab drivers-cum-owners, annually. Though the state government estimated that four lakh auto and cab drivers-cum-owners will be covered under the scheme across the state, only 1,75,352 of them applied for it, according to sources.

Of them, 1,73,102 were found eligible for the annual assistance that was meant help the drivers pay vehicle insurance premium and also meet maintenance costs. The government earmarked Rs 400 crore for the scheme, launched in tune with the election-eve promise made by Jagan.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced that those who could not apply for the financial assistance could now do so till the end of October. "Your applications will be considered and the amount will be credited directly into your bank accounts in November.In five years, each self-employed driver-cum-owner will get Rs 50,000. We have also abolished road tax for you," Jagan said.

No other state in the country was offering such benefits, he claimed, adding more welfare schemes were in the offing. The chief minister sported a khaki shirt, the drivers uniform, to enthuse the beneficiaries.

Transport minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani), principal secretary (Transport) M T Krishna Babu, elected representatives and officials attended the event. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new government medical college at Eluru.

Deputy chief ministers A K K Srinivas (Nani), P S C Bose and others attended..

