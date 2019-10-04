RTC stir: Govt to hire private operators as talks fail

With no headway in talks with trade unions of state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to avert a stir, the Telangana Government on Friday initiated steps to make alternative arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to people during the Dussehra festival season. The strike by about 50,000 employees is likely to impact the travel plans of lakhs of passengers during the festive season.

"Transport Minister ( Prashant Reddy) spoke to collectors and superintendents of police of various districts to make alternative arrangements to enable the public to go ahead with their travel plans. Private busses will be hired and drivers will be recruited on temporary basis," an RTC official told PTI.

The employees have been demanding merger of RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, implementation of Pay Scale Revision 2017 recommendations, removal of taxes on diesel, among others. The Telangana Cabinet has constituted a committee comprising senior IAS officers headed by Somesh Kumar to look into the demands of the RTC employees.

"As there is no breakthrough in talks, we are getting ready to go on strike from tomorrow.We have already informed our colleagues to be prepared to be on strike from Friday midnight. We request depot managers also to participate in the strike," TSRTC-JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy told reporters. A senior official said stringent action will taken against those who violate government orders..

