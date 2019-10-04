International Development News
Sikkim CM contributes Rs 25 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has contributed Rs 25 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 23:27 IST
Visual of roads flooded in Bihar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has contributed Rs 25 lakh to Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Yesterday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the phone to discuss the current flood situation in Bihar.

Patnaik offered all possible help to the Bihar government in its efforts to manage the crisis. The state has been witnessing a flood-like situation for the past one week. Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have also been dropping relief materials in the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
