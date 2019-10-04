Delhi Traffic Police targets enforcement of laws & smooth vehicular movement this festival season

The Delhi Traffic Police has made strategic plans for regulation of vehicular movement and enforcement of traffic laws in view of upcoming festivals, officials said on Friday. Traffic staff have been divided into two teams -- regulation and prosecution teams. More than 300 teams have been formed for prosecution and more than 350 teams for regulation of traffic, they said.

The plan of having separate regulation and prosecution teams is aimed at strengthening compliance to motor vehicle rules without compromising on smooth movement of traffic, police said. The regulation teams are assisted by a prosecution team which is responsible for detecting and prosecuting vehicles violating traffic rules.

"There is special focus on smooth regulation of traffic during morning and evening peak hours and special deployment has been made in places of Durga Puja, Diwali mela and market areas in view of increased footfall," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic Narendra Singh Bundela said. Traffic staff have also been deployed with arms in order to increase safety of public on road and deter criminals, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)