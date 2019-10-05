Justdial informs DCW about over 5000 massage centres being listed in Delhi

Over 5000 spas and massage centres are listed as operational in the national capital, JustDial said in a written reply to Delhi Commission for Women, which had sought information pertaining to the registration of spa centers on the online portal. Highlighting the contrast, DCW on Saturday said that according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, there are only 498 spas registered in Delhi.

The revelations come after the commission had issued a notice to JustDial after it was informed that several advertisements of spa and massage centres were available on the website. In a press statement issued by DCW, the commission has claimed that the difference between the number of listed centers and registered centres points towards a lot of illegal massage centers being operated in the city.

"It is obvious that thousands of illegal spa and massage centres are operating illegally in the Capital," read a statement by the DCW. While the company has informed the approximate number of the spa operating in the Capital, it has sought six weeks' time to collate the data. Further, they have stated that they are checking their internal policies and taking necessary approvals for providing the data as it may include 'sensitive personal information'.

Speaking on the issue, DCW chief Swati Maliwal corned MCD and said, "Just imagine that over 5000 spas are operating in the Capital when the MCDs claim to have licensed less than 500! That when the licensing mechanism of MCD is a complete farce and physical on-site inspections are also not carried out by them before giving the license. What more proof is required that several illegal spas are operating in the Capital? Also till date, no advisory has been issued by any MCD against cross-gender massage." (ANI)

Also Read: Finance Minister takes measures to enhance flow of funds into capital market

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)