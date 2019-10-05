Social media posts about child abduction hoax: Mizoram police

The Mizoram Police on Saturday said its personnel have been put on high alert to prevent any attempts to abduct children, while dismissing social media posts about such alleged cases as hoax. Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said over the past few days, rumours are making the rounds in the social media about non-Mizos attempting to kidnap Mizo children.

The viral posts claimed the incidents had taken place at Keitum in Serchhip district on September 18, South Lungphe in Lawngtlai district on September 30 and near the Mizoram- Assam border in Kolasib district on October 1, he said. "However, no evidence was found to support the allegations that non-Mizos were roaming across the state with an intent to abduct Mizo children," said Neihlaia, also the chief public relations officer of the state police.

Such allegations were found to be unfounded or a result of communication gap, he said. The state police appeal to all the residents to remain calm and not be misguided by such baseless and unconfirmed posts over the social media, the officer added..

