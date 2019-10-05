Cannon museum in Maha's Devgiri Fort to open mid-Oct: Official

A museum with 52 cannons set up in Devgiri Fort in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will open for the public in mid-October after work on an approach path is completed next week, an Archaeological Survey of India official said on Saturday. These cannons, ranging between 3-20 feet, were lying in bastions and parts of the fort overrun by thicket and were brought together over a period of three months by the ASI to set up the "cannon museum", he said.

However, heavy rains and lack of a proper approach path meant it could not be opened for the public since June, he added. "We started building the pathway in June and should be able to complete the work by next week. We have also set in place stone pedestals to allow visitors to inspect and admire the cannons," Superintendent Archaeologist Dilip Kumar Khamari told PTI.

"We will open the museum for public by mid-October," he said..

