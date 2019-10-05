Aarey Colony row: Bombay HC refuses to hear urgently plea seeking stay on felling of trees

The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony area of the city. The matter was mentioned before Justice S C Dharmadhikari for urgent hearing. The justice, however, asked the petitioner to approach the Chief Justice of the High Court Naresh Harishchandra Patil with his plea.

The petitioner moved the court a day after the High Court dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony. The judicature also refused to declare the colony as a forest. As many as 29 people have been arrested since Friday night and Section 144 was imposed by the Mumbai Police in Aarey Colony after scores of people gathered to protest the order.

Environmental activists are opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They have demanded the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project. Leaders from various political parties including Congress have condemned the move to fell the trees. (ANI)

