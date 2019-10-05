Lokayukta police raid properties of two brothers in MP

Anti-corruption Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday raided premises of two brothers, residents of Rajgarh district, and claimed to have discovered disproportionate assets. Properties of Anand Vyas (62), former secretary of Agar-Malwa Krishi Upaj Mandi (government agriculture produce market), and his younger brother Parmanand Vyas (55), an accountant with Sujalpur Krishi Upaj Mandi, were raided.

Two of these properties are in Bhopal and one at Pichchore in Rajgarh district, said inspector Basant Shrivastava of Ujjain Lokayukta Police. "We have unearthed huge wealth amassed by them which is disproportionate to their known sources of income," he alleged, adding that total value of the assets was yet to be calculated.

Raids followed a complaint of corruption against the two brothers, and a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Shrivastava added. No arrest has been made..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)