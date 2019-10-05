Sanitation force to be constituted to clean Hindon river: Ghaziabad DM

The district administration here will constitute a sanitation force to clean up the Hindon river, a senior official said on Saturday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey said the river has been polluted due to lack of maintenance.

The river banks which had been renovated earlier are in a dilapidated condition now, he said. A sanitation force will be constituted for cleaning the river. Local residents can also be a part of it, he added.

Pandey said the heads of irrigation department, municipal corporation and civil defence have been instructed to chalk out the plan for cleaning the river. He said the stretch of the Hindon river between railway over-bridge and NH-58 has been clogged by water hyacinths.

The irrigation department has been ordered to purchase the necessary equipment to weed out the water hyacinths, he added. The DM said the civil defence will also help in cleaning the river.

The 400 km-long Hindon, a tributary of Yamuna, originates in Saharanpur and passes through six districts in western Uttar Pradesh.

