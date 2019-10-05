Delhi court pulls up Unnao rape survivor's counsel for posting details of in-camera proceedings online

A Delhi court on Saturday pulled up the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor for allegedly posting the details of the in-camera proceedings on Facebook. A lawyer representing an accused had made this complaint in the Tis Hazari Court and submitted some Facebook post detail in the court.

However, Dharmendra Mishra, who is the lawyer of the rape survivor, clarified that he has been posting only minutes details, the emanate from the order of the court and nothing beyond that. Judge Dharmesh Sharma said, "It is again impressed upon the parties to refrain from reporting the proceedings and the evidence being recorded by the court to the media."

The court, which is hearing the Unnao rape case on a day-to-day basis, today cross-examined the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in connection with a case pertaining to the custodial death of survivor's father. The hearing, however, could not be completed as the counsel of one of the accused did not appear before the court. The matter is now slated for October 9.

Pursuant to the mother's cross-examination, survivor's sister will be questioned in the court. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma had on August 14 framed charges against Kuldeep Sengar and three police personnel and five others for allegedly framing the rape survivor's father in an illegal arms possession case.

Sengar and others were charged for the offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, criminal intimidation and false evidence and Section 25 (punishment for possession of prohibited arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act. The court had passed the order on an FIR related to Arms Act and custodial death of survivor's father. It has clubbed both the Arms Act case and the death in custody case after observing several witnesses are same and incidents are connected.

The court had earlier observed that the accused carried out a series of act to detain and silence him so that he does not pursue his complaint. (ANI)

Also Read: Probe into 2018 murder of Slovak journalist and fiancée nears end -lawyer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)