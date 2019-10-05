International Development News
Speeding DTC bus crashes into two-wheelers, four injured

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-10-2019 23:15 IST
The bus, being driven by Anil Kumar (42), was going towards Uttam Nagar from Delhi cantonment when it crashed into two bikes and a scooter. Image Credit: ANI

Four men were injured when a speeding DTC bus rammed into three two-wheelers in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday evening, police said. They said the victims were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where the condition of one Sumit was stated to be critical.

The bus, being driven by Anil Kumar (42), was going towards Uttam Nagar from Delhi cantonment when it crashed into two bikes and a scooter. The driver is in police custody, a senior police official said.

COUNTRY : India
