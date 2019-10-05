CRIME BRIEFS

A man was injured in a scuffle between two parties in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Saturday, police said. Suraj, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, sustained a head injury, they said.

Police received information about the incident this evening, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot, it was found that Suraj and his father Dhruv Chand Pathak got into a scuffle with a Shiv Charan and his son at a shop in Raghubir Nagar area over a money dispute, the officer said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, the police said. Efforts are being made to nab Shiv Charan, they said. PTI NIT

***********************

Cab driver held for stealing customer's bag in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A cab driver was arrested for allegedly stealing a customer's bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh cash and other valuables from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Liyakat Ali, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, they said.

Ali dropped the complainant, Vaibhav Singh, a manager at a pharma company in Gurgaon, and his family at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport for their flight to Mumbai on June 16, the police said. The complainant alleged that the accused driver unloaded the luggage and left even before the family could check its belongings, they said.

Singh tried contacting Ali but he kept disconnecting the calls, they added. During investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and the vehicle was identified, following which Ali was arrested, the police said.

The bag, which contained Rs 1.5 lakh cash, a mobile phone, a wrist watch and a handbag, has been recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT

************************

Gambling racket busted in Delhi, 22 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Twenty-two people have been arrested for allegedly running a gambling racket in Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Saturday. According to police, the racket was busted during a raid at Old Gupta Colony late on Friday night.

The main accused, identified as Ashreet Singh, was also involved in online betting during the second one-day international match between India and Australia earlier this year, a senior police officer said. Three sets of playing cards and Rs 7,23,500 were seized during the raid, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)