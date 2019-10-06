Teenager raped by two men, one arrested

A 17-year-old girl was raped by two youths in a sugarcane field at Kawal village in the district, police said. The incident happened on Saturday when the victim has gone to throw rubbish nearby by his house under Jansath police station limits, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Bijender and Rabbal raped his daughter and threatened her not tell anybody about the incident. Rabbal was arrested and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the SHO said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.

