Three snatchers held in West Delhi

Three people have been arrested from West Delhi's Mayapuri area for their involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, officials said on Sunday. Raja, Ashu and Sheikh Nasir, all residents of Jahangirpuri, used to sell snatched mobile phones in West Bengal, from where these items were being sent to Bangladesh, the police said.

Two stolen motorcycles, as many scooters and 17 snatched mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said, adding that efforts were being made to recover more snatched mobile phones. "Keeping in view of snatching incidents in the area, a special anti-snatching picket was installed near Mayapuri Depot on Saturday to check vehicles coming from Mayapuri Chowk towards Sagarpur to curb street crimes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

During checking at about 5 pm, the three accused came at the picket on a scooter. When the picket staff asked them to stop, they took U-turn and tried to escape. But, all of them were apprehended after a brief chase, the officer said. On checking, the scooter was found to be stolen from Adarsh Nagar area and during investigation, the three men confessed about their involvement in more than 100 cases of highway snatching, the officer added.

