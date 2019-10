A traffic constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Suryapetdistrict on Sunday, police said

Sridhar, aged around 32, posted in the traffic wing of Mahbubnagar district, was suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to financial problems, the police said adding that case has been registered.

