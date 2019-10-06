900 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Punjab's Mansa

Around 900 litres of adulterated ghee (clarified butter) was seized in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, an official said. K S Pannu, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, said anufacturer was allegedly involved in selling the adulterated ghee in the name of 13 brands.

A food safety team recovered 13 boxes of the adulterated product during a checking. The food safety team sent samples of the ghee for testing to a state laboratory and sealed the premises of the manufacturer, he said.

