Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in road accident in Chamba

At least four people were killed and one was injured after a Bolero car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge along Banni Mata road, police said on Sunday. According to an official statement from the police, four people died on the spot and the driver of the car got injured in the accident. He was later admitted to the District Hospital in Chamba.

Police said the primary investigation suggests the mishap took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar and Surinder Kumar. All were residents of Chamba.

The injured driver's name is Bittu. Police have registered a case against him for rash driving under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. (ANI)

