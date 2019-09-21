Maha CM appeals people to vote

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the October 21 Assembly elections. He also urged political parties to heed advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding non-use of plastic.

"I welcome the announcement of the biggest festival of democracy. Each and every citizen should participate in this festival since every vote counts. Your vote is a big strength of the development process," Fadnavis said. He said Maharashtra has already banned single use plastic.

Hours earlier, the ECI announced single-phase elections for all 288 seats in Maharashtra. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24. Maharashtra has the total of 8,94,46,211 voters.

In 2014, the state registered total voting percentage at 63.08%..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)