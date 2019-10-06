Woman, teenage daughter found dead in UP

A woman and her teenage daughter, who had gone missing, were found dead on Sunday, police said. While the body of Noorunisha, 40, was found in her village Dhaka in Mehnazpur area here, the body of her daughter Ghazala, 18, was found 500 metres away in Manaura village in Ghazipur district, they said.

The two were missing since Saturday night. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police is probing the matter, they said.

No arrests have been made so far.

