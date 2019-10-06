More than Rs 24 lakh worth of gold seized by Customs at Anna Int'l Airport

Customs department has seized gold worth more than Rs 24 lakh in the past two days from Anna International Airport here. The officials on Sunday intercepted one person identified as Yasar Arafath Mohammed Yusuf aged 29, who had arrived from Malaysia.

Upon frisking and searching his belongings, 235 grams of gold was recovered. It was seized under the Customs Act, according to a press release by Office of Commissioner of Customs at the Chennai airport. A day earlier, 385 grams of gold was recovered from a woman identified as Kamala Narasimma Rao. The 52-year-old had concealed gold bits in her rectum.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

