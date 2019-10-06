Six killed in truck-tempo collision in UP

Six people were killed and as many injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Todi Fatehpur area here, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the deaths. Three women are among those killed, superintendent of police, Jhansi, O P Singh said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the victims.

The injured were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured.

The chief minister has also directed the district magistrate to provide all possible medical care to the injured.

