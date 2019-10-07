International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi man killed in UP for resiting wife's paramour

PTI Hapur
Updated: 07-10-2019 00:56 IST
Delhi man killed in UP for resiting wife's paramour

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday allegedly after he confronted his wife's paramour, police said. Ashok, a resident of Delhi, was killed in Sikheda village of Pilkhuwa, they said.

The accused, identified as Gagan, has been arrested, Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said. Ashok used to come at Gagan's house in Pilkhuwa. Gagan, too, frequented Ashok's residence in his absence. Over time, he engaged in an extramarital affair with Ashok's wife, police said.

On Gagan's request, Ashok's wife accompanied him to Pilkhuwa. When Ashok called her, she informed him about her whereabouts. Ashok and his friends arrived at Gagan's house. Ashok told Gagan he wanted to go along with his wife. Gagan attacked Ashok with a knife. His friends rushed Ashok to a hospital where he was declared dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019