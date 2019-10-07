FICN with face value of Rs 1 lakh seized, one arrested

One person has been arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Sahabajpur village under Kaliachak police station limits on Sunday night and nabbed 36-year-old Rafiqul Momin, district Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

Some 50 Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs 2000 denomination each was seized from his possession, he said. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been started at Kaliachak police station, the SP added.

