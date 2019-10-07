Odisha: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for some districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall in some districts of the state in the wake of two cyclonic circulations over interior Odisha. "Two cyclonic circulations over interior Odisha could cause heavy rainfall at several places in the state," Shashikant, Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar, said.

"Under its influence districts like Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar will experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours," he added. As per the weather report, the rainfall could continue for three days, after which its intensity may decrease.

No warning has been issued for fishermen and local people have been advised to be at safe locations. (ANI)

