Odisha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 9 districts for next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that nine districts of Odisha are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the next three days. Speaking to ANI, Bhubaneswar IMD Director, HR Biswas said, "We have issued heavy rainfall warning for Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Khorda for the next 24 hours."

He said that after 24 hours the rainfall activity will reach to other districts of the state. "After these 24 hours, the rainfall activity is likely to increase in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal. The said regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places", he added.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity. (ANI)

