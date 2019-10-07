International Development News
On Maha Navami, WB Governor urges people to respect the law

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday suggested that people, irrespective of their position and stature, should not cross the 'borderline' and not evade the rule of law.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 07-10-2019 15:15 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at a puja pandal in Hoogly on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday suggested that people, irrespective of their position and stature, should not cross the 'borderline' and not evade the rule of law.

"People should not cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' (borderline). No matter who you are, you should not cross the line. There is nothing above the law. I request you to please obey the law and don't cross the line," Dhankar told ANI while visiting a Durga puja pandal in Hoogly. The Governor also said that the state's economic and cultural position has worsened over the years and urged people to work together to improve the same.

Dhankar was speaking to ANI during his visit to Serampore Chatra Durga Puja pandal in Hooghly on the day of Maha Navami. (ANI)

