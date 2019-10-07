Chief of Air Staff meets President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. This was his first meeting with the President after his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff.

The President of India is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the country. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria took over as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who demitted office on his superannuation, on September 30.

Since taking charge he has held a press conference and is also scheduled to take part in the celebrations on October 8 as part of the Air Force Day celebrations. (ANI)

