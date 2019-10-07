Delhi Cabinet asks depts to increase subsidised onions' supply to meet post-Navratras demand

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday directed departments concerned to augment the supply of subsidised onions throughout the city in anticipation of the increased demand after Navratras, according to a statement. The cabinet also directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Delhi States Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) to increase the number of mobile vans selling onions.

At least one mobile van should be provided in each ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi --- 4 to 6 mobile vans in each assembly constituency, the statement said. In the Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal directed the food and civil supplies commissioner to intensify the enforcement activities by making regular field inspections in order to check hoardings and black-marketing.

According to the statement, the enforcement teams will also check the implementation of stock limits prescribed for the onions and violators may strictly be proceeded against as per provisions of law. On the directions of the chief minister, the Delhi government started distributing subsidised onions from September 28 to the public through fair price shops and mobile vans in Delhi after procuring the vegetable from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

