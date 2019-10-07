Harish Rawat hospitalised

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness. Rawat was admitted to Max hospital here in the early hours when he felt some dizziness, his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said.

"Check-ups of a routine nature were conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," Kumar said, adding he will be discharged soon. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met the former chief minister at the hospital to enquire about his health.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance Secretary Amit Negi, he also prayed for his speedy recovery.

