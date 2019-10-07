Boy mauled to death by tiger in Rajasthan village

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a tiger attack on Monday in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said. The incident took place in Dangarwada village where the boy, Neeraj, was working in fields with his mother. The boy was killed on the spot in the attack, SHO Rawajana Dungar police station Vinod Kumar said.

He said the fields do not fall under a forest cover and the movement of the tiger was noticed in the area from the past few days. Following the incident, the villagers staged a sit-in, placing the body at the spot where the boy was killed.

The SHO said district administration officials will be reaching the spot to hold talks with the villagers and the post-mortem will be conducted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)