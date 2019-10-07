UP: Man held for killing sister who married against family's wishes

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 20-year-old sister months after she had eloped with her lover, police said. The accused, Sanawwar (25), has been arrested and the pistol used in the crime recovered, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh.

Shabina was shot dead on Sunday night allegedly by her brother after a fight between them when she came to meet her family for the first time after eloping with her lover, he said. The incident took place in Kawal village under Jansath police station limits here, Singh said.

He said Shabina had married Shahvaz against the wishes of her family three months ago and was living with him in Sujru village. A case was registered against Sanawwar and Shabina's body was sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

