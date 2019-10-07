Chennai Airport: Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 22.3 lakhs

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 595 grams of gold worth Rs 22.3 Lakhs and took one accused in custody on Monday. The accused identified as Rafiya (38), had arrived from Dubai and was intercepted at the exit of arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold.

"She appeared to be nervous and on questioning, if she had anything to declare, she was evasive in her replies. On examination of her checked-in luggage (Stroller suitcase), four gold rods in total weighing 595 grams of 95 percent purity, valued at Rs 22.3 lakhs, were found concealed as beading wire in the sides of the stroller bag," read the press release from Customs. The gold was seized under the Customs Act 1962 while the woman was arrested by the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)