4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Assam

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake, with epicenter in Bhutan, rocked Assam at 6.05 pm on Monday, the meteorological office here said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km in the neighboring Himalayan kingdom, with latitude 27.9 degrees north and longitude 91.5 degrees east, it said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, police said. Last week, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitudes, with epicenter in Manipur's Imphal district, had hit parts of the northeast region.

