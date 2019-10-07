International Development News
4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Assam

PTI Guwahati
Updated: 07-10-2019 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake, with epicenter in Bhutan, rocked Assam at 6.05 pm on Monday, the meteorological office here said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km in the neighboring Himalayan kingdom, with latitude 27.9 degrees north and longitude 91.5 degrees east, it said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, police said. Last week, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitudes, with epicenter in Manipur's Imphal district, had hit parts of the northeast region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
