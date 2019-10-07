Ramlila artist from UP who suffered burns during act succumbs to injuries

A Ramlila artist, who suffered burn injuries after his fire-breathing stunt went wrong here a week ago, has succumbed at a hospital in Delhi and four of the organisers have been booked, police said on Monday. Ankit had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the incident that took place in Rampuri locality on September 29.

The artist was playing the character of Tadka (a demoness) and as he poured fuel into the mouth and spit it out over a flame to produce a jet of fire, his costume caught fire, police said. He was admitted to a local hospital but was later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died on Sunday evening, they said.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a protest after the body reached here. They placed the body on road and demanded strict action against the organisers accusing them of not keeping precautionary measures in place. According to Station House Officer Anil Kaperwan, a case was registered against the president of the Ramlila organising committee, Shakti Singh, General Secretaries S K Gautam and Pramod Pal and treasurer Niraj Kaushhik under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

