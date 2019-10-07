Guj govt sets up monitoring centre for Anganwadis

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched a monitoring centre at Gandhinagar for centralised supervision of Anganwadis in the state. The State Monitoring Centre, under the Women and Child Development Department, has been designed to receive data of various schemes, number of children and facilities provided to them as well as other activities from Anganwadis on a regular basis, said an official press release.

A 'video wall' has been created at the facility to assist with monitoring activities, it said. The release said the data would be fed online by Anganwadi workers who were earlier given smartphones.

Rupani said his government was committed to providing nourishment to children at Anganwadis..

