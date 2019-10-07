Man killed, wife critically injured in accident in R'than

A 40-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a speeding truck here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Satyendra Nagar, a resident of Siswali town of Rajasthan's Baran district. His wife, Sanju (35), sustained serious head injuries, they said.

The incident took place this afternoon near Notara farmhouse under Sultanpur police station area here after Satyendra lost balance and the motorcycle fell on the road, Station House Officer Anjana Nogiya said. A speeding truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, ran over the couple, killing Satyendra on the spot, she said.

Sanju was referred to MBS Hospital here after primary medical care at a hospital in Sultanpur, she added. Satyendra's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem, the SHO said.

The truck driver has been detained and his vehicle has been impounded, she said.

