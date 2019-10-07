Nagaland: Another NSCN-IM member arrested for killing Arunachal MP, 10 others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused affiliated with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for his alleged connection in the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh's MP, Tirong Aboh and 10 others. The arrest took place yesterday in Nagaland's Dimapur city. The accused identified as Ellie Ketok (37) hails from Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The NIA arrested accused Ellie Ketok, Age 37 years, resident of Village - Kheti, PS Khonsa of District Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) on October 6, 2019, from Dimapur, Nagaland in a joint operation with local MI Unit... He is a self-styled Sgt. Major of NSCN-IM and area commander of Tirap area. He was part of killing team and actually fired upon Shri Tirong Aboh, MLA and others on May 21, 2019," an official release said. The investigative agency had earlier arrested Sethok Kangnong, Napong Jenpi alias Jenpi, Jai Kishan Sharma, Luckin Mashangva and Yangte Josaham.

On May 21, 11 people, including sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were killed when his convoy was ambushed by suspected NSCN terrorists in Bogapani area in Arunachal's Tirap district. (ANI)

