Lucknow: UP and Rajasthan Governors to attend Dussehra celebrations at Aishbagh Ramlila ground

Marking an end to the Navratri festival, burning of the effigy of Ravana will take place at Aishbagh Ramlila ground with several high-profile guests in attendance on Tuesday, authorities said. The two evils -Pakistani terrorism and the menace of plastic- are the central themes at this Ramlila, which will culminate in the burning of the 121 feet large effigy of Ravana along with effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnath.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel will be joined by her Rajasthan counterpart Kalraj Mishra at the event tomorrow, said the information officer for Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma today. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Cabinet ministers in the state government Brajesh Pathak, Ashutosh Tandan along with Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia will also be present at the event.

Adequate security arrangements for the program have been made by the administration including CCTV and drone cameras to monitor suspicious activities. (ANI)

