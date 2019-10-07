Man held for trying to rape woman on dharna

The police on Monday arrested a man on the charge of attempting to rape a woman who was on a dharna along with her sister near the Odisha Assembly here. The incident took place on Sunday night when the two women from the Lamtaput area in Koraput district were inside a tent.

The accused person entered the tent and attempted to rape one of the two women. The other woman ran out of the tent and informed the police which had its camp nearby.

The accused was captured from the spot, the police said adding that it suspected involvement of another person in the incident. The police did not divulge the demands of the women for which they had launched the dharna.

The women have meanwhile been shifted to a safe place, police said.

