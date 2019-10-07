J-K: Advisory asking tourists to leave Valley be lifted from October 10

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday directed officials to lift the Home Department's advisory, issued before the abrogation of Article 370 in August, asking tourists to leave the Valley. Malik said the advisory will be lifted with effect from October 10, 2019.

"The Governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019," an official release from J-K government said. The advisory was issued before the government decided to bring the bill to revoke Article 370 in Parliament on August 5.

Earlier in the day, Malik held a situation-cum-security review meeting with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department. The Governor was briefed about the Block Development Council (BDC) elections, which are scheduled to be held on October 24.

"He was informed that there is an active interest in the BDC elections and most of the seats of Chairpersons of BDCs would be filled. All AROs and AEROs have been provided mobile phone facility to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Nomination papers were accepted even on Monday i.e. 07.10.2019," an official release said. The Governor was informed that as BDC elections were party-based, the delegations of parties whose leaders are in jail are being allowed to meet party presidents once so that they can make a decision on elections and authorise someone to approve candidates.

The Governor was also briefed about the progress in apple procurement which has crossed 850 tonne worth Rs 3.25 crore. (ANI)

