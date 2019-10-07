UP Congress spokesperson claims Jhansi police encounter was 'fake'

Uttar Pradesh unit Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi on Monday claimed that Pushpendra Yadav was killed in a fake police encounter in Jhansi. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said: "Uttar Pradesh has turned into 'Apradh Pradesh'--state of crime. Now the state police personnel have also turned into criminals."

"The way in which fake encounters are being carried out shows that the people of different ideologies are being targeted and killed. I believe such incidents are very shameful and the future of people in UP is not safe. Actions should be taken against the culprits," he said. Yadav was shot dead in an encounter on Sunday. He was accused of undertaking illegal sand mining in the area.

Speaking about the Ayodhya case, Tripathi made a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "BJP party leaders have different statements. BJP is trying to convince the people that the Supreme Court's decision will be in favour of Ram Mandir. This shows nobody should trust the judicial system. Whatever decision will be taken by the Supreme Court, it will be accepted by the entire country," he said.

On being asked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's plan to stay in Lucknow for her long-term stay ahead of 2022 assembly elections, Tripathi said: "This is Priyanka Gandhi's decision that where she wants to live in Lucknow. Her main aim is to bring the party back in power in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

