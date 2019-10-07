Man attacked by relatives of woman lover

A 23-year-old man was critically injured on Sunday in an attack by three relatives of a woman with whom he is in a relationship with in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said. Police have arrested all the three accused who are residents of Kamptee, 15 kms from the district headquarters.

The injured has been identified as Akash alias Golu Shravan Sontakke (23), a Mauda police station official said. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm when the accused trio spotted Sontakke and his friend with their niece.

"They attacked Sontakke with bricks and rods in which he suffered multiple injuries on his head," the official said, adding that his condition is critical. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

