Two persons, including a 12-year-old girl, died of electric shocks in Kalwa town here in Maharashtra on late Monday night, police said. Preliminary reports indicated the duo came in contact with a 'live' wire of the MSEB at around 10.30 pm, they said.

The bodies of the duo were shifted to the Kalwa civil hospital for a post-mortem, the police said.

