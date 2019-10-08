HIGHLIGHTS- Top stories

Following are the top stories:

FGN10 US-COMMITTEE-LD KASHMIR

US Congress committee urges India to end communication blackout in Kashmir Washington: India's communication blackout is having a "devastating impact" on the lives and welfare of the people of Kashmir, a powerful US Congressional Committee has said, urging New Delhi to lift its more than two-month long restrictions in the Valley. By Lalit K Jha

DEL7 IAF-LD DAY-SQUADRONS

Squadrons which participated in Balakot air strike awarded citations on IAF Day Hindon: Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th IAF Day.

DEL3 PM-AIR FORCE

Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities.

DEL6 JK-ENCOUNTER Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

Srinagar: Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

LD BHAGWAT

Don't use 'lynching' to defame India: Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said lynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

FGN6 US-CHINA-LD XINJIANG

US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang Washington: The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese companies from purchasing any American products for being implicated in human rights violations and other abuses in China's Xinjiang region. By Lalit K Jha AQS

