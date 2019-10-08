International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 dead, 1 injured after two LPG cylinders explode in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 13:18 IST
2 dead, 1 injured after two LPG cylinders explode in Delhi

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two women died and a man was injured after two LPG cylinders exploded in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department received a call about the explosion, he said.

Two cylinders exploded while one of them was being refilled, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. Hemlata (38) and Rambiri (62) died on the spot, while Rajesh (42) who sustained injuries was rushed to the GTB hospital, Garg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019