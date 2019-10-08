BSF personnel spot drone enters from Pak side at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said. A search operation regarding the same is on, sources shared.

"BSF personnel at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur spotted a drone on Monday night entered from Pakistan's side to India's side. A search operation is on after BSF informed Punjab police. The local police are investigating the matter," they said. Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

