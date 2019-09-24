6.3 Ritcher earthquake hits Pakistan-India border region, tremors felt in North India

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) Border region on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4:31 pm (local time), was registered at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Tremors were felt across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab and Haryana and no immediate casualties or damages were reported. Tremors were felt in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, Dawn News.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was Pakistan-India border, Jammu and Kashmir region. The magnitude of the quake was 6.3 on the Richter scale. Even we felt the tremors here in the office. Tremors were felt across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," said JL Gautam, Director Operation, National Center for Seismology. "I don't think that the quake has caused any damage in Delhi but there are several villages with poor constructions, which might get damaged. We can't predict the aftershocks right now," he added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J-K ) Border region," Indian Meteorological Department tweeted. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 at Richter scale strikes 173 km North-West of Lahore, Pakistan.

"M5.5 earthquake strikes 81 km SE of Rawalpindi (Pakistan)," EMSC tweeted. (ANI)

